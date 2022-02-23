ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Hits Back at Donald Trump for Praising Putin's 'Genius' on Ukraine

By Darragh Roche
 3 days ago
Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration would not be taking advice from "anyone who praises President...

2d ago

Trump along with Tucker should be deported to Russia for "praising" Putin, they seem to prefer his Dictatorship to Our Republic.

Graham Michael Jagger
2d ago

Using Trump's analogy if people in Crimea speak Russian then it's part of Russia then as people in the US speak English then the US must be part of England.

Diane Wilson
2d ago

why would he invade when trump gave him the keys. this really shows how weak Trump, Pompeo and the republican party was and continue to be to this day.

