Music

Gary Brooker death: Procol Harum frontman discusses music legacy in resurfaced clip

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Gary Brooker, frontman of 1960s rock band Procol Harum , has died of cancer aged 76.

The band, which he led throughout their 55-year history, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Tributes to Brooker have been pouring in and following his death, a clip of him discussing his music legacy - and most famous hit- has resurfaced.

“A Whiter Shade of Pale did extremely well, I don’t think anybody’s had a better first record. Not The Beatles, not Elvis [Presley], nobody,” he said.

