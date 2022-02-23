‘Historical guilt’ at root of white nationalism coverage [column]

“Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed in the wake of the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is actively recruiting across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County and the surrounding region,” LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported in last Sunday’s edition. “Internal group communications, photos and videos published by a nonprofit news organization on Jan. 21, as well as data collected from the group’s social media page, reveal Lancaster County has been targeted at least nine times by Patriot Front propaganda efforts.” Walker reported that stickers “placed on street signs in downtown Lancaster in April carried messages like ‘united we stand’ and ‘better dead than red,’ and ones that read ‘America first’ were placed in East Petersburg in December.”

