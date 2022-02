Engineering degrees offer the biggest payday, according to the New York Federal Reserve's latest study of salaries for recent college graduates. The top 10 majors earning the most five years from graduation are all related to engineering — except for computer science, which ranks fifth out of all majors. Of that top 10, the average yearly salary is just over $68,000, with computer engineering paying $74,000 in median wages — the most of all majors.

