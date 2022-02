The Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved up to $15,000 in funding at its Feb. 22 meeting for soil testing at potential locations for a sports complex. County officials, including Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism James Smith and Supervisor Duane Adams (Mineral District) said yesterday they are not ready to disclose which sites are being considered. However, one site that has been discussed at board meetings is the 190-acre property in the Green Springs where the county’s water wells are located.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO