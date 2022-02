If you are a lover of cars from every make and model, new and old, then the Make-A-Wish Car Show is for you. The Make-A-Wish Car Show has been a staple in Amarillo for 37 years. Each year the Panhandle Council of Car Clubs, puts on this amazing car show and funds raised for the event will go to Make-A-Wish. Over 300 cars are on show at this event, and since it's inception for Make-A-Wish, has raised over $1.2 million dollars.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO