Michael Bublé Pays Tribute to Rom-Coms With ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Michael Bublé is the leading man in his new music video for single “I’ll Never Not Love You.” Directed by Andrew Donoho, the clip features Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, recreating memorable scenes from several iconic romantic comedies.

Paying tribute to classics like Love, Actually, The Notebook , Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind , Casablanca , and Jerry Maguire , many of the video’s scenes are near-exact replicas of the original films. The singer has fittingly dubbed the clip a “cinematic love letter to the movies.”

“I’ll Never Not Love You” will appear on Bublé’s forthcoming album, Higher , set for release March 25 via Warner Records/Reprise Records. The album will feature both original songs and standards — including, “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything,” “Smile,” “Crazy,” a duet with Willie Nelson, and a take on the Sam Cooke classic, “Bring it on Home to Me.”

Higher was produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock, with additional production by Alan Chang, Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman, and Paul McCartney . McCartney produced a new version of his song “My Valentine” specifically for Bublé.

“This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things,” the singer said of the album in a statement. “I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations. Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on.”

Comments / 0

