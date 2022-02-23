ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker sought 200M-euro ransom

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeCH2_0eMVhOZL00

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage, whose identity wasn't released.

“The hostage played a sort of hero’s role by, in that split second that he had, forcing a breakthrough in this situation,” Paauw said at a news conference in the early hours of the morning. “Otherwise it could have been a very long and unpleasant night and maybe longer.”

After the suspect was run over, a robot checked him for explosives as snipers in nearby buildings took aim, green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up, but he was found to not be carrying any explosives.

Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the company's website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH.com

Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

AMSTERDAM (AP) — An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. His hostage was safe, police said. “We can confirm that the hostage taker is out of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Police#Amsterdam Apple#Amsterdam#Ap#The Apple Store
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Euro
KVIA

FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought ‘machine gun’

DALLAS (AP) — A FBI agent says the man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a “machine gun” before the standoff last month that ended with the hostages escaping and the gunman’s death. The agent’s testimony came during a detention hearing Wednesday for the Dallas man accused of selling Malik Faisal Akram the handgun he used in his attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. A federal magistrate ordered the alleged seller, Henry “Michael” Williams, detained on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams’ attorney says her client couldn’t have known what Akram actually planned to do with the gun.
TEXAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire, “defensive attack”, state Joplin Fire Command

JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Saturday morning about 4:45 a.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a structure fire at 910 W 5th, near W 5th and Conner on west alley. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Heavy smoke and flames reported upon arrival and a second alarm sounded for more apparatus and manpower to assist. Joplin Fire Command state,...
JOPLIN, MO
Las Cruces Sun-News

Suspected burglar facing multiple charges in Deming, Las Cruces

DEMING – Sean Chesser was to have a hearing in Luna County Magistrate Court Wednesday afternoon, but a dust storm kicked up by high winds in southwestern New Mexico shuttered the courthouse on South Silver Avenue and postponed the proceeding until March 9. Chesser, 35, a Deming resident also associated with an address in Santa...
DEMING, NM
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Caught On Video: Would-Be Thief Tries To Smash His Way Into Store On Jewelers Row Downtown, Only To Be Confronted By Man With Gun

CHICAGO (CBS) — In the dark of night, a suspected would-be thief began eyeing the pricey pieces inside a store on Jewelers Row downtown, and then smashed part of the door with a chain – only to be greeted by another shiny piece in the form of a gun. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the showdown early Friday morning was caught on surveillance cameras. On Friday night, the door to The Jewels of Chicago, 54 E. Madison St., was boarded up. The person who caused the damage ran away begging for mercy – only after the owner opened the door with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Robbed, Shot At CVS Pharmacy In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a robbery, resulting in a shooting at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami. It happened Friday evening at the pharmacy near 118th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. CBS News Miami has learned a man with a gun approached the victim who was exiting the store and shot him twice, taking his personal property. The victim is now at the hospital in stable condition. The subject is still at large. If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471 tips.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Koci Selamaj admits murdering teacher Sabina Nessa in ‘predatory and extreme’ attack

A “predatory” garage worker has admitted murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an “extreme” sex attack on a stranger.Koci Selamaj, 36, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday afternoon to killing the 28-year-old in September last year.He had driven from Eastbourne, on the south coast, to the capital to carry out the pre-meditated attack. After lying in wait for 30 minutes, Selamaj targeted Ms Nessa, who he did not know, as she walked to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, southeast London. Her body was found in Cator Park almost 24 hours later.CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
839
Followers
3K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy