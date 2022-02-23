Deputies investigate verbal dispute leading to intoxicated weapon possession charge — Midland County crime log, Feb. 23

Members of the City of Midland Police and Fire Departments secure the scene of a collision at the intersection of Buttles and McDonald Streets Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Midland. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Collin Periatt.

Monday, Feb. 20

8:15 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Homer Township residence regarding a 31-year-old Homer Township man making suicidal comments. Deputies made contact with the man who advised he was feeling suicidal and wanted help. The man was transported to the MyMichigan Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

8:10 p.m. — A deputy was dispatched to an Ingersoll Township residence regarding a report of two loose dogs. A 65-year-old woman stated her neighbor's two huskies were loose and running around the neighborhood. The deputy spoke with the 35-year-old dog owner who advised the dogs were accidentally let out of their outdoor kennel. The dog owner advised there would be no further issues. Animal Control was notified.

12:12 p.m. — Officers investigated a vehicle crash on private property on Eastman Avenue.

9:31 a.m. — A deputy was dispatched to an Edenville Township residence regarding a suicidal 40-year-old man, who consumed several prescription pills. The man was transported to the ER by EMS, where the deputy completed a mental health petition.

8:35 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Mills Township location regarding a verbal argument between a 32-year-old Mills Township man and his 35-year-old Edenville Township girlfriend. The man was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated and he was lodged at the Midland County Jail without incident. A report was completed and forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.