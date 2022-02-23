ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metronomy Go Skydiving in Buoyant ‘Right on Time’ Video

By Emily Zemler
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetronomy have released a music video for their latest single, “Right on Time.” The whimsical clip, directed by Juliet Casella and Thibaut Caesar, sees the band enjoying a surreal day of (fake) skydiving and picnicking. “Skydiving is by far the most exhilarating and fun thing we have...

Daily Californian

‘Small World’ gets Metronomy light on its feet

The album art for U.K. indietronica group Metronomy’s ninth LP, Small World, looks like it was plucked from the canvases of Claude Monet, an aspirational portrait of halcyon days. It’s a fitting visual for a record that deals almost exclusively in simple pleasures, not elevating the mundane but reveling in it.
MUSIC
