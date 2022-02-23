Midland’s Open Door shares winter sleeping bag supply with other Midland organizations

Midland’s Open Door recently shared 12 winter sleeping bags with local organizations, including Caregiving Network. (Photo provided/ Midland's Open Door)

Because of the care and generosity of the Midland community, Midland’s Open Door recently shared 12 winter sleeping bags with Caregiving Network, Home to Stay Housing Assistance Center and Midland Community Former Offenders Advocacy and Rehabilitation, providing winter resources for homeless individuals in crisis who choose to sleep outside rather than stay in a shelter.

Substance use, mental health challenges and even mistrust are common barriers for neighbors in need of housing, sometimes leading them to choose to sleep in their vehicle or to camp outside instead of entering a crisis shelter.

When the January temperatures began to dip, and with the rest of the winter to go, Open Door’s stock on below-zero sleeping bags was running low. To replenish their supply, Open Door posted the urgent need on Facebook.

After the post was picked up by a local news station, the incredible response from everyone who donated sleeping bags prompted the Open Door to reciprocate by paying the community’s kindness forward to other agencies in the area. In total, the Open Door received 45 donations of sleeping bags, plus much needed donations of hand warmers and toe warmers from another anonymous donor.

The Open Door team reached out to these three other local agencies who often come into direct contact with those who may choose to sleep outdoors. Sharing resources means that more people in crisis will have direct access to these winter sleeping bag without delaying an individual’s access to crucial cold-weather supplies.

“We are grateful for the ongoing partnership we share with these other helping agencies,” stated Renee Pettinger, executive director for Midland’s Open Door. “We want these resources to be accessible to everyone and that means collaborating with neighboring agencies who, like the Open Door, meet with people in crisis on a daily basis.”

Midland’s Open Door gives out approximately 20 sleeping bags each year. The Open Door relies on partnerships with local churches and other helping agencies to connect neighbors in need to the food, clothing and shelter that the Open Door provides to the Midland community, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.