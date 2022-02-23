Sanford Lake Association plays role in lakes' return

A temporary bridge now allows workers additional access to Sanford Dam, which will help in their efforts to stabilize the area and reroute the Tittabawassee River. There are many efforts taking place to bring back the Sanford Lake by 2025. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

A recent Sanford Lake Association donation to the Four Lakes Task Force is aimed at vegetation control. The lake association donated $10,000 to the FLTF.

“We want the lakes back and they are the only ones that are going to make that happen,” said Sanford Lake President Tim Hollsworth.

“They are better able to coordinate the vegetation control,” he added, noting this will help control the prevalent tree growth problem on the lake bottoms.

The lake association has donated about $45,000 so far to the FLTF aimed at efforts to restore the lakes.

FLTF Vice President Dave Rothman recently said the delegated authority is looking at ways to control the vegetation on the lake bottoms. Rothman said mowing is being done on the Tobacco riverbed and in Edenville Township to mitigate the weeds. He said FLTF is looking at options of herbicide spraying to eradicate weeds and the tall trees in other areas. He said plans are coming together now for permits to get on top of the issue.

The Sanford Lake Association is also extending membership to Sanford area non-lake residents. Hollsworth said there are about 800 residents either living on the lake or have lake access. Currently there are only about 190 lake association members. He said low membership used to be around 325 and now they are below even that. Most fled when the dam failed, eradicating the lake.

“Now we have a monumental task and everyone’s disappeared,” Hollsworth said.

He said membership is $30 a year and it is something people can do to be a part of bringing back the lakes that everyone wants to see returned.

“If you want the lakes back, this is the easiest first step,” Hollsworth said.

The Sanford Lake Association members wrote 1,400 letters to elected officials to help bring the water back to the local community. He said it was an important campaign to make sure the Sanford community wasn’t forgotten about when state funding is divvied up.

He added that the lake association is gearing up for some events in the spring. Hollsworth said they want to have fun things, too.

To learn more about the Sanford Lake Association visit sanfordlakeassociation.org.