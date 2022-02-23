Midland baker, local representative seek to help cottage food operations

Amanda Hamann (Photo provided/Amanda Hamann)

As the economy and businesses have had to adapt during the pandemic, so have cottage food industries across Michigan. Midland resident Amanda Hamann, owner and creator of Above Measure Cookies, is seeking to change the state’s Cottage Food Law with the help of Rep. Annette Glenn.

Michigan’s Cottage Food Law, approved in 2010, focuses on “cottage food operations,” which are foods that are made in an unlicensed kitchen of a single-family domestic residence.

While the law exempts food operations from licensing and inspection requirements in the Michigan Food Law, it does have its own requirements. Under the Cottage Food Law, Cottage Food businesses cannot make more than $25,000 a year in gross sales, must operate direct sales at venues such as farmers markets and farm or roadside stands, and conduct delivery in-person delivery if an order is made over the phone, among other conditions.

Hamann began baking cookies for her kids and the endeavor quickly grew; she established Above Measure Cookies in 2018. Looking for some support, she joined a Facebook group, Michigan Cookiers and got to talking with other bakers about the state’s Cottage Food Law.

“We started discussing the food laws because we want to be careful about following them,” Hamann said. “There’s a huge cottage foods movement around the country right now.”

Hamann reached out to Rep. Glenn in October, asking for her support to change a handful of aspects of Michigan’s Cottage Food Law.

“She was immediately on board with the changes. I was just looking for information and it snowballed from there,” Hamann said.

Glenn, R-Midland, is sponsoring Michigan House Bill 5704 (2022). The bill proposes three adjustments to the Cottage Food Law, one of which is removing the $25,000 cap. By removing the cap, cottage food businesses can provide a more livable income for their families, said Hamann.

“The thing with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is they’re very resistant. Their stance is that it (the income cap) would lead us into getting a permanent food license outside the home,” Hamann said, adding that starting a larger business is a pipe dream for most of cottage food businesses. “There’s a giant gap between $25,000 and what it would take to start a commercial (food) business.”

As the pandemic has caused the cost of food and packaging to increase, cottage food businesses across the state are realizing that $25,000 is not enough to support themselves. Glenn explained cottage food businesses offer special orders that can quickly meet the cap and then are forced to turn customers away to abide with the law.

“These (Above Measure Cookies) are not your 25 for $2 cookies. These take time and talent to make. They are worth every bite as well,” Glenn said.

Both Hamann and Glenn researched cottage food laws across the country and discovered Michigan is one of seven states that has a cap of $20,000-$25,000. Meanwhile, 11 states have caps of $35,000-250,000 and 30 states and the District of Columbia have no sales limits for cottage food businesses.

“We are definitely at the low side,” Glenn said.

The second change proposed by HB5704 is to allow for online orders and mail delivery. Hamann said the change would be ideal for customers to receive food orders through third-party delivery platforms, such as Uber Eats and Grubhub. Glenn stated she’s hopeful HB5704 would provide a chance for cottage food businesses to send mail orders of their products within the state.

The third alteration would let cottage food businesses be able to request a unique identification number from Michigan State University Extension. Hamann explained this measure would provide more privacy to cottage food businesses, as the ID would replace their home address on product labels.

“That way if there’s a problem, MDARD can look up the number and alert cottage food producers,” Hamann said.

Hamann said one time a customer walked into her home, not knowing that Above Measure Cookies was operated from a residence. She has heard of other instances of security breaches, including a report of a baker who was assaulted in her home by a man pretending to be a customer.

Last week, Hamann and Glenn presented HB5704 to a hearing committee with great success. The bill’s language is currently being reviewed; the Michigan House of Representatives’ Agriculture Committee will vote on the bill in the next couple of weeks. If it passes, the bill will go to the House floor.

“We need more eyes on it and people saying that they support local business,” Hamann said.

Michigan residents who would like to show their support for HB5704 may do so at

instituteforjustice.quorum.us/campaign/supporthb5704/ or contact their local representative.