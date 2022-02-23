Midland area students receive honors at Cedarville University

The following area students were named to the dean's honor list at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Caroline Holdeman of Midland, majoring in nursing

Cassady Holdeman of Midland, majoring in psychology

Sarah Kepner of Shepherd, majoring in mech engineering

The following area students were named to the dean's list at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Noah Haines of Midland, majoring in biblical studies-accelerated

Jenna Wallenbeck of Midland, majoring in communication

