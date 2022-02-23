ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland area students receive honors at Cedarville University

By Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

The following area students were named to the dean's honor list at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

  • Caroline Holdeman of Midland, majoring in nursing
  • Cassady Holdeman of Midland, majoring in psychology
  • Sarah Kepner of Shepherd, majoring in mech engineering

The following area students were named to the dean's list at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

  • Noah Haines of Midland, majoring in biblical studies-accelerated
  • Jenna Wallenbeck of Midland, majoring in communication

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu .

Education
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

