‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: The Greatest ‘1883’ Mystery Solved

By Billy Dukes
 3 days ago
The largest looming question around Yellowstone origin story 1883 was just answered. It involved Elsa Dutton, daughter to James and Margaret Dutton as played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. It also involved a group of Native Americans and an arrow through the teen's midsection. For two months we've...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

See Inside Miranda Lambert’s Incredible Real Estate Portfolio [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert sure lives in style. The country superstar has pretty diverse taste in spectacular homes, but they have one thing in common: they are absolutely beautiful. Lambert and her first husband, Blake Shelton, owned a home together in Nashville, though pictures of that property have yet to emerge. They also lived together in Oklahoma, but after their divorce in 2015, Lambert returned to the Nashville area full-time and purchased a spectacular rural estate for $3.4 million. The 400-acre property includes lush woods, fenced-in pastures, three separate residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage.
REAL ESTATE
