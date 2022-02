(INDIANAPOLIS) – Senate Republicans have scaled back a proposed ban on employer vaccine requirements for COVID-19. Companies would still have to honor medical or religious exemptions, but they wouldn’t just have to take your word for it. The bill would instead follow standards laid out in federal civil rights law, which say companies have a right to review whether a claimed religious belief is sincere. And the Senate version deletes an all-purpose escape hatch which would allow any worker to refuse the vaccine without offering a reason.

