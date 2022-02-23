ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Mizzou is Home to this Half-Naked Hacky Sack Hall of Fame Guy

By Doc Holliday
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been said that if you don't know who the half-naked hacky sack guy is, then you have never been to Mizzou. It sounds outrageous, but that is 100% truth when it comes to one of the best foot bag guys in the world. Kudos to Vice on this...

