ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metronomy Go Skydiving in Buoyant ‘Right on Time’ Video

By Man wanted on assault, unauthorized use of vehicle charges
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetronomy have released a music video for their latest single, “Right on Time.” The whimsical clip, directed by Juliet Casella and Thibaut Caesar, sees the band enjoying a surreal day of (fake) skydiving and picnicking. “Skydiving is by far the most exhilarating and fun thing we have...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

‘Small World’ gets Metronomy light on its feet

The album art for U.K. indietronica group Metronomy’s ninth LP, Small World, looks like it was plucked from the canvases of Claude Monet, an aspirational portrait of halcyon days. It’s a fitting visual for a record that deals almost exclusively in simple pleasures, not elevating the mundane but reveling in it.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Tears for Fears on Overcoming Differences and Sowing the Seeds of Their First Album in 18 Years

Much has changed for Tears and Fears in the nearly two decades since 2004’s “Everybody Loves a Happy Ending” and their just-released seventh album. For starters, they’ve become increasingly popular touchstones for younger musicians and fans, thanks to TikTok popularity and an abundance of samples and covers. After a haunting version of “Mad World” by Gary Jules and Michael Andrews became a highlight of the 2001 movie “Donnie Darko,” Kanye West sampled “Memories Fade” on 2008’s “Coldest Winter.” Tears for Fears also started touring in earnest again, including completing a 2017 arena tour with Daryl Hall & John Oates.
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mount
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Because Music#Skydiving#British#Small World
New York Post

Skydiver struggles to untangle parachute in harrowing plunge video

A professional skydiver had the closest call of his life when both his primary and backup parachutes failed to expand at several thousand feet in the air. The daredevil known as Boo Dacious shared the harrowing details of what could easily have been the last jump of his life — if he hadn’t entangled himself in a tree just before hitting he ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio mourning the loss of 'true Tejano legend' Joe Bravo

Tejano pioneer and Westside San Antonio legend Joe Bravo has died, according to family and friends. The singer of lowrider anthems like "It's OK" is being remembered by fans and the Tejano music world online. Bravo's daughter Lisa M. Dorantes confirmed her father's passing on Monday, February 21 via social...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Laredo Morning Times

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Acquires Organization Brand The Home Edit

Founded by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, The Home Edit offers “full service organizing” in Washington, D.C., Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, NYC, Nashville, Orange County, Salt Lake City and San Francisco, as well as “travel and DIY services” globally. Shearer and Teplin are the authors of New York Times bestseller “The Home Edit Life” and the creators of multiple product lines, including a recently announced exclusive Walmart collection.
TV SHOWS
Laredo Morning Times

Sherri Shepherd Launching Talk Show, Taking Over ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

The new syndicated series, titled “Sherri,” will slide into the Fox O&O time slots that are currently held by “The Wendy Williams Show,” as the hit gossip queen, Wendy Williams, continues to be in recovery for health-related issues. More from Variety. “Sherri” hails from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury,...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Says Watching Eddie Murphy Wear Fat Suits in His Movies Made Her Sad: 'I Could Literally Cry Right Now'

Lizzo is opening up about how Eddie Murphy's role as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor triggered a roller coaster of emotions for her -- including sadness. In a wide-ranging interview for Variety's latest cover story, the 33-year-old singer addressed the challenges of superstardom, what it was like running into Melissa McCarthy after she beat her out for the Ursula role in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid and her new Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Britney Spears Lands Publishing Deal for Tell-All Book

Get ready to hear Britney Spears’ unabridged side of the story. The pop star has inked a deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for the pop star’s inevitable memoir, according to Variety. The book will reveal “Spears’ accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Song You Need To Know: Rauw Alejandro and Ankhal, ‘Wuepa’

Rauw Alejandro has been teasing Trap Cake Vol. 2 for months, promising to build on the sludgy, trap-soul sounds from his first iteration of the project, which he released back in 2019. The EP finally dropped last night and while it’s a quick, 33-minute ride, it refuses to be limited by brevity. Rauw does a lot with a little time, churning out music that’s more grim and provocative than his last full-length album, Vice Versa, but he’s great when he’s lurking in darkness. There’s a bleak disaffection in the guitar-drenched “Gracias Por Nada,” and he lands a steely, down-tempo coolness on the lusty “Red Velvet,” featuring the Jamaican artist Shenseea.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy