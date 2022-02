In 2015, Avalanche Studios released Mad Max for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game sold fairly well for publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, despite somewhat mixed reviews. It's been more than six years since the game debuted, but it seems that a sequel could be in development! Peripatetic Researcher Wendy W. Fok might have spilled the beans on a sequel, Tweeting a photo of herself being 3D scanned into Mad Max 2 by Avalanche Studios, where she'll apparently appear as a rebel. The only problem is, Warner Bros. has yet to announce a Mad Max 2!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO