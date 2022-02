NFL Draft season is just kicking into high gear, but a trio of former Nebraska football players have been selected to play in the USFL in that league's recent draft, too. Defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun was picked Tuesday in the second round of the draft — the eight USFL teams pick from one position group each round of the draft — and then Wednesday both safety Kieron Williams and linebacker Josh Banderas were selected as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO