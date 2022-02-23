ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Rickel joins Mackinac Center for Public Policy

By Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy has hired Ryan Rickel as its director of strategic partnerships and promoted Taylor Piotrowski to outreach manager.

Rickel holds a bachelor of science degree in business marketing from Ferris State University. He brings a diverse array of professional experience in sales and customer service, including a special talent for helping small business owners reach their goals, to the Mackinac Center. He is passionate about helping bring more freedom and opportunity to the people of Michigan and the nation and making a better future for the next generation.

Piotrowski has a B.A. in political science with a minor in communications from Valparaiso University, where she was also a member of Christ College, the Honors College. She is in charge of managing the Mackinac Center's outreach efforts for current and new audiences.

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is a nonprofit research and educational institute that advances the principles of free markets and limited government. It's one of the largest state-based think tanks in the United States.

IN THIS ARTICLE
