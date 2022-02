There continue to be more than subtle hints that the newly named Washington Commanders will go big-game hunting as they look for a quarterback upgrade over the likes of Taylor Heinicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said in January that "nothing is out of the question" regarding the sport's most important position, and a report surfaced last week Washington could even include 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young in a trade for somebody such as Green Bay Packers starter Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks if they're available.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO