Jimmy Kimmel & Arnold Schwarzenegger Team Up To Troll Anti-Vaxxers In Epic PSA

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate night host Jimmy Kimmel and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) have teamed...

HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
California State
California Entertainment
DesignerzCentral

Ellen DeGeneres’ Marriage Allegedly ‘A Mess’ After Portia De Rossi Asked For An Open Relationship, Gossip Says

As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Hilariously Begs Paramount Not to ‘Take Away’ His Sweatshirt

While Ken Jennings gets to host Jeopardy! and talk five days a week, he has some material they don’t let him share with fans on the show. Some of Jennings’ best jokes and bits are over on his Twitter. The host is usually busy with his hosting duties, guest appearances on other shows, and various side projects. But, he is able to take some time to talk to fans and give everyone some laughs along the way.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Has A Damning Theory About Tucker Carlson's Love For Putin

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday for his relentless defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just launched on attack on Ukraine. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host rolled a weird clip of Carlson suggesting Putin wasn’t so bad because of all the things he didn’t do.
CELEBRITIES
Jimmy Kimmel
Arnold Schwarzenegger
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives Patrick a Terminator approved haircut using large shears

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making all the militia characters he played proud. On Friday his son Patrick Scwharzennegger shared a video of his dad giving him a haircut using large shares that could definitely be used as a form of self-defense. The actor decided to ditch his Machine Gun Kelly blonde look and saved $50 by letting his father play hairdresser. “Saved 50 bucks today,” he wrote in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hank Williams Jr.'s Son Shares Unsettling Video Calling out Dad and Sister

Hank Williams Jr.'s son, Sam Williams, is giving fans pause after allegations against his father and half-sister in a silent YouTube clip he posted earlier in the week. According to Fox News, Williams' video alleges that his father and half-sister placed him in a conservatorship, indicating he wants out through the use of words on paper.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Selling Off Spare $13.9 Million Montecito Home — Tour The Extra Property That The Talk Show Host & Wife Portia de Rossi Purchased : Photos

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are pawning off one of their multi million dollar homes. The talk show host, 64, and the Arrested Development actress, 49, are selling their $13.9 million Montecito, California property — that they only acquired in September of 2021. According to Dirt, the Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Wife: Everything To Know About Shannon Tweed, Who He’s Been With Since 1983

The legendary Kiss band member has been on a high note with Shannon Tweed for almost 40 years! Find out all about the actress who stole the rock star’s heart right here!. Gene Simmons has had an incredibly lengthy career in both the music scene and Hollywood. While starting off with the groundbreaking glam rock band Kiss in the 1970s, the 72-year-old entertainer, who was born in Israel, rose to fame with chart-topping hits such as “Rock and Rock All Nite” and “I Was Made For Loving You.” When the band’s popularity began dying down, Gene made a name for himself as an actor, starring in such flicks as 1984’s Runaway with Tom Selleck and 1987’s Wanted: Dead or Alive. He even got his own reality show in 2010 with Gene Simmons Family Jewels.
CELEBRITIES

