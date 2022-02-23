Jimmy Kimmel & Arnold Schwarzenegger Team Up To Troll Anti-Vaxxers In Epic PSA

While Ken Jennings gets to host Jeopardy! and talk five days a week, he has some material they don’t let him share with fans on the show. Some of Jennings’ best jokes and bits are over on his Twitter. The host is usually busy with his hosting duties, guest appearances on other shows, and various side projects. But, he is able to take some time to talk to fans and give everyone some laughs along the way.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO