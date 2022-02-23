Jimmy Kimmel & Arnold Schwarzenegger Team Up To Troll Anti-Vaxxers In Epic PSA

The legendary Kiss band member has been on a high note with Shannon Tweed for almost 40 years! Find out all about the actress who stole the rock star’s heart right here!. Gene Simmons has had an incredibly lengthy career in both the music scene and Hollywood. While starting off with the groundbreaking glam rock band Kiss in the 1970s, the 72-year-old entertainer, who was born in Israel, rose to fame with chart-topping hits such as “Rock and Rock All Nite” and “I Was Made For Loving You.” When the band’s popularity began dying down, Gene made a name for himself as an actor, starring in such flicks as 1984’s Runaway with Tom Selleck and 1987’s Wanted: Dead or Alive. He even got his own reality show in 2010 with Gene Simmons Family Jewels.
