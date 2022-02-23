25 years later, Legion of Christ victims seek reparations

Protesters took to the streets of the Philippine capital on Friday as church leaders called on the faithful to prevent a return to the abuses of the Ferdinand Marcos era on the anniversary of his ouster and months before a presidential election in which his son is heavily favoured. Police in the Catholic-majority country said about 1,100 mostly young protesters gathered on the same Manila highway where millions assembled 36 years ago to end the dictator's two-decade rule. "Bring back the loot, not the thief", they chanted, hoisting a streamer that read: "No to MarcosDuterte2022". Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Junior is running alongside vice-presidential hopeful Sara Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte. Marcos, 64, has sought to steer public discourse away from the torture, killings and embezzlement of state funds that took place under his father's rule, instead focusing on the nation's need to dig itself out from under the coronavirus pandemic.

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO