ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Barnstable Seeks Public Input on Hazard Management Plan

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has opened a public comment period...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Barnstable, MA
Barnstable, MA
Government
The Associated Press

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic appeals came second Saturday to imposing financial and military pain on Moscow as global condemnation grew. The Biden administration said it was sending Ukraine up to $350 million in...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Winter Storms#Erosion#Coastal Flooding#Hmp

Comments / 0

Community Policy