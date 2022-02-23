ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ryan Rickel joins Mackinac Center for Public Policy

By Midland Daily News
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy has hired Ryan Rickel as its director of strategic partnerships and promoted Taylor Piotrowski to outreach manager. Rickel holds a bachelor of science degree in business marketing from Ferris...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

City of Midland hesitant to opt in to retail cannabis

Many major communities in the Great Lakes Bay Region and mid-Michigan have opted into allowing marijuana businesses, including Bay City, Saginaw, Mount Pleasant, and Pinconning Township. However, the City of Midland remains hesitant to join them. When Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana in the state of Michigan in...
MIDLAND, MI
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
ZDNet

12 professional organizations advancing DEI values in tech

Ongoing efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in the technology industry saw relative stagnation in mid-2020. Alongside professional organizations in the technology sector, top technology companies like Microsoft and Facebook have doubled down on diversity initiatives. Organizations that center diversity and inclusion for technology professionals include field-focused associations with programs...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Reason.com

Interesting Public Records vs. Academic Freedom Case Related to Animal Research

From Sullivan v. Univ. of Washington, decided yesterday by Judge Richard Jones (W.D. Wash.):. The Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee ("IACUC") at the University of Washington monitors animal research conducted at the university. The committee "approves and monitors all proposed projects that include vertebrates or cephalopods" to "ensur[e] that animals receive the care, treatment and respect they deserve as critical components of biomedical research to find cures for diseases and conditions that afflict both humans and animals."
POLITICS
Huron Daily Tribune

House GOP plan: Cut income tax, expand exemption for seniors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — House Republicans on Thursday began passing legislation that would cut Michigan's income tax, provide tax breaks for more retirees and help local governments reduce their pension debt. One bill would cut the 4.25% income tax rate to 3.9%. It would lower the age at which...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYX ABC6

OSU Wexner Medical Center updates visitation policy to allow two visitors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is updating its visitation policy starting Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Patients at OSU Wexner Medical Center will be allowed to have two named visitors during their hospital stay, including patients with COVID-19. Visitation will be permitted between 8...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Marketing#Ferris State University#Valparaiso University#Christ College#The Honors College#The Mackinac Center
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan group collecting signatures to rein in payday loans

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan group began collecting signatures Wednesday for a ballot proposal to limit interest and fees charged by payday lenders they said are trapping low-income borrowers in cycles of debt. Michiganders for Fair Lending needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures by June. If enough are...
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
EDUCATION
Huron Daily Tribune

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital makes top 100 list

BIG RAPIDS — Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital has been named one of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States. The top 100 hospital list is released annually by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The rankings are based on performance using eight key metrics: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy