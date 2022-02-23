Maryland program to help HIV patients pay for medication still hampered months after health department cyberattack

Morris Murray sits for a portrait inside his home Thursday, February 17. Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A liver transplant recipient who’s HIV positive, Morris Murray checks each month for confirmation that his insurance premiums are paid. Any interruption in care could jeopardize his health.

So when the state program helping people like him pay for HIV medications and insurance was shut down by the Dec. 4 cyberattack at the Maryland Department of Health, he waited and worried.

“I have anxiety, for sure,” said Murray, a 62-year-old Baltimore man. “Last month I got a notice I was in arrears. I made a payment out of my own money, and if they ever pay I’ll ask for reimbursement.”

The program, called the Maryland AIDS Drug Assistance Program, or MADAP, is among the sprawling services hobbled by the cyberattack. More than two months later there are signs that workers have developed some workarounds but not enough to resolve the crisis.

Advocates for those with HIV and health care providers say they understand there was an attack and appreciate efforts by state staff. But the lack of early information about the hobbled system frustrated their efforts to ensure that assistance continues to reach the 5,900 Marylanders who use the program each month.

The program is aimed at people who earn too much for Medicaid, the federal-state health program for the poor, but not enough to pay the high cost associated with controlling HIV and AIDS, the disease the virus causes.

About $25 million of the $56 million annual budget comes from the Ryan White Comprehensive AIDS Resources Emergency (CARE) Act, a 30-year-old federal program for those with HIV. The rest comes from drug manufacturer rebate programs.

Advocates say insurers already have dropped some people who, unlike Murray, are unable to come up with a premium payment once in a while.

Prescription drugs have turned HIV infections from certain death in the 1980s into a chronic condition, but missing medications can quickly cause big trouble, including drug resistance or rising viral loads that can harm individuals and allow the virus to be passed to partners.

The website for the state program initially suggested clients turn to “partner organizations” and directly to drug manufacturers for assistance after the cyberattack disrupted its service.

An update Friday gives more specific guidance, such as dropping off or mailing forms for new or existing clients. The old fax system is offline, but the department is developing a new system to email information.

“The Maryland AIDS Drug Assistance Program is continuing to implement manual workaround processes to maintain its business operations,” said Andy Owen, a spokesman for the state health department.

There are other signs of how the state is recovering from the debilitating cyberattack, which state officials acknowledged more than five weeks later was a ransomware attack.

In the past week, records show state health officials gained approval for four emergency contracts to supply thousands of laptops to workers, plus mobile routers and cellular data plans. A fifth contract was for consulting services.

The technology will cost almost $2.3 million. An additional $40 million will go to the consulting firm Ernst & Young for services described as “incident response and recovery” and help maintaining the department’s business operations. The firm already had a multimillion-dollar contract to help with the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

The attack was discovered when health officials noticed “unauthorized activity” involving multiple infrastructure systems and servers. They were taken offline to protect the network and have been restored methodically, state officials say.

For a time during the recent surge in COVD-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, for example, there was no information available for public health officials or the public.

State information security officers are investigating, as are state and federal law enforcement. State lawmakers have been demanding more answers about the cyberattack.

Advocates and providers say they have seen some slow progress in processing new applications and benefits by the Maryland AIDS Drug Assistance Program in recent days, but they still don’t know when operations will return to normal.

Lynda Dee, executive director of AIDS Action Baltimore, said the state was not to blame for the computer hack, but the health department response to maintaining a lifesaving program has been “abominable” with little effort to contact clients.

“A passive webpage notification is hardly adequate,” she said. “Further, lifesaving medical programs should have been a high priority for service restoration. This is obviously not the case. As a result, we have people who are not able to receive their HIV medications. MADAP also covers the insurance premiums of needy clients with federal funds. Many clients have now lost their insurance coverage.”

A group of providers, clients and advocates, including Dee, sent a letter Feb. 7 to state health officials about the lack of information since the cyberattack.

“In the two months since these problems began, the health department hasn’t made a single statement to the community about what the problem is or what the timeline to resolve it might be,” the letter said. “Today, we are writing to request that the department convene an open community forum to educate us about the causes of the MADAP program’s problems, the current state of MADAP operations, and plans to resolve these problems.”

The primary author of the letter was Doug Rose, a client of the program, who said there have been no commitments. An official responded to Rose in an email Feb. 16 that the program was moving offices and email responses would be limited.

A second email response Friday said officials hoped to have “a suitable response to the request and will be in touch soon. In the meantime, please review the MADAP website for current status of MADAP happenings.”

That’s the day the program’s website was updated to offer some guidance.

One large provider said the time, and money, its staff has spent to prevent interruptions has been substantial. Premiums can cost hundreds of dollars per person a month and medications can cost thousands.

“It’s unfortunate that the cyberattack happened and the state is handling it the best they can,” said Mike McVicker-Weaver, a regional director for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, with five clinics and hundreds of patients.

But, she added, “I hope they learn how to communicate in a more timely manner and can coordinate a backup plan that they then disseminate to entities serving MADAP clients so that we know how to respond and what to expect.”

Murray, who has been a MADAP client for 18 years and once served on the program’s advisory board, said he’ll keep checking on his insurance.

Murray was diagnosed with HIV in 1987. He’s healthy but has had enough issues, including a transplanted liver, to understand the importance of consistent care. The program always required him to submit his bills each month, but he got reassuring notices that his $553 premium was paid.

“MADAP now says that no one with CareFirst insurance is being terminated, and that’s all very well and good,” he said, “but unless you get that notice you should be concerned.”

For its part, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield said it’s working with MADAP on coverage.

“We have identified the population of existing CareFirst members that are enrolled in the program and are working with MADAP to identify new enrollees to make sure they have complete access to their benefits,” the company said in a statement.

Murray hopes all insurers and pharmacies will ensure that no one goes without medications or insurance.

“This is enough to depress you,” he said.