Harford County schools to consider mask rules after state board rescinds mandate

The Maryland State Board of Education is under more pressure this week to make changes after Republican Governor Larry Hogan called earlier this month for the school mask mandate to be rescinded. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

At its scheduled meeting next Monday, the Harford County school board will consider its path forward on masking at schools to protect against COVID-19 after the Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday to rescind its emergency regulation mandating the use of face masks in schools, pending legislative approval.

The Maryland General Assembly’s administrative, executive and legislative review committee will need to approve the state board’s measure before the Maryland’s 24 school systems can ease masking rules in schools.

“We are aware of the concerns on both sides of this topic,” said Jillian Lader, spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools. “While awaiting the [committee’s] decision, we will be having extensive conversations this week with our health officers, and this topic will certainly be on the agenda.”

The state board’s decision aligns with State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury’s recommendation that local school systems decide whether masks should be required. It also comes after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this month called for the mandate to be rescinded. He cited the availability of vaccines and recent improving health metrics following a COVID-19 surge.

The state board identified March 1 as a target date for lifting the mandate and approved the measure in a 12-2 vote, with Holly Wilcox and Rachel McCusker casting dissenting votes.

In a statement Tuesday, Hogan thanked the State Board of Education for “heeding our call to rescind its school mask policy.” The General Assembly must act swiftly to ratify the decision, he said.

“This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country,” Hogan said in the statement.

Meantime, representatives from the Maryland State Education Association, the union that represents classroom teachers and other certificated school employees, called the move “premature.”

“If it does go to local control, we hope local boards will use off ramps” – or local COVID-19 metrics guiding decisions to opt out – “as guidance and work with students and educators who can’t be in school without masks,” said union president Cheryl Bost.

Before voting, state board members heard public comment from parents, grandparents, union leaders, medical professionals and local school board members both for and against masking. Board officials said they welcomed the public input and doubled the registration cap for public comment to 20 people due to an “influx of demand,” said spokeswoman Lora Rakowski.

The state Board of Education already approved an emergency regulation in December that creates an off ramp for school systems to allow students to go without masks. Mandates may be lifted if a county’s community spread of COVID-19 is moderate or if vaccination rates are above 80% in the school or the surrounding community. Some systems including Anne Arundel County have reached those metrics and reverted to an optional masking policy in school buildings.

State officials clarified that guidance Tuesday to specify that vaccination rates among eligible populations – which does not count children under the age of 5.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking by all students ages 2 years and older as well as staff, teachers and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Maryland’s Republican legislative leaders, including the Senate and House minority leaders, applauded Hogan’s stance on the masking regulation. Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said they agreed with the board’s requirements for local school districts.

Meanwhile, some parents have traveled to Annapolis to protest the masking mandate, saying the off ramps are too restrictive for some jurisdictions. Frederick County mother Jaime Brennan, who has one child in public school and another in private, helped organize a protest against masking in schools on Feb. 17 outside of the State House.

″A lot of schools aren’t going to be able to meet these off ramps, certainly not anytime soon, and we think it’s unfair that only some kids will be able to learn mask-free,” she said.

Brennan, a leader for the grassroots group “Moms for Liberty,” described the issue as one of “parental choice” and said parents should have the right to decide whether their kids wear masks in classes. She brushed off safety concerns in areas with high transmission, claiming there’s “no data to support that,” and that “children have consistently been at the lowest risk” from the coronavirus.

Children infected with the virus are less likely to develop severe illness compared with adults, according to the CDC . Approximately 200 Maryland children were hospitalized with the virus in January, 75% of whom were not vaccinated, according to Dr. Jinlene Chan, the state’s deputy secretary for public health services.

Schools can use a combination of protective factors including masking and physical distancing to “minimize but never eliminate the risk” of the virus,” Chan told the State Board of Education members Tuesday.

Brennan called the statewide policy’s off ramps “arbitrary” and criticized remarks from the state superintendent that the vaccination rate off ramp was intended to nudge families toward getting shots.

“I don’t need the government coercing anything on me or my children,” Brennan said. She noted that many children are playing, participating in sports and doing other activities without masks outside of school, something she believes further undermines the logic or potential effectiveness of any mask mandate.

One parent group has filed a lawsuit challenging the statewide masking requirement. The Coalition of Maryland Parents, a limited liability company created this month that combined members of ReOpen Charles County and Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition, filed the lawsuit in Somerset County Circuit Court after raising more than tens of thousands of dollars for legal fees in a week.

Carroll County’s school board unanimously called for an end this month to the mask mandate in public schools and authorized legal counsel to file a petition in Carroll County Circuit Court seeking a declaratory judgment that the statewide rules are “contrary to Maryland law.”

Other states have eased masking requirements in schools, including some states neighboring Maryland. Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon have announced plans to end school mask mandates in March. Connecticut plans to end its school mandate by the end of February.

That hasn’t convinced Montgomery County mom Stacy Durand, who grew worried when she learned of Hogan’s recent position on masking. She called the governor’s office repeatedly this month to make her frustration known.

“We’ve had all of this talk of learning loss,” she said referring to comments made by the governor. “If the goal is to keep kids in the classroom, I don’t understand why we would remove that safety measure.”

Durand’s 7-year-old became eligible in the fall to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but her 3-year-old is still too young. She kept her kids home during the ongoing omicron variant surge and found that her son has adjusted so well to wearing a mask, she has to remind him that he can take it off at home.

“[Children’s lives are] a big deal and not something I’m willing to play Russian roulette with,” she said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Bryn Stole contributed to this article.