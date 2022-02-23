ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily exercise in early old age may stave off later heart disease

By Steve Ford
Nursing Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 20 minutes of exercise a day at the age of 70 may best stave off major heart disease, including heart failure, in late old age, according to Italian researchers. As a result, cardiovascular benefits might be achieved by improving physical activity “earlier in late life”, said those behind the...

marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
MedicalXpress

Well-functioning fat may be the key to fewer old-age ailments

Fat tissue plays an important role in human health. However, our fat tissue loses function as we age, which can lead to type 2 diabetes, obesity, cancer and other ailments. High levels of lifelong exercise seem to counteract this deterioration. This, according to research at the University of Copenhagen, where biologists studied the link between aging, exercise and fat tissue function in Danish men.
Salon

Doctors overlook a curable cause of high blood pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
WPMI

How early detection can help you manage heart disease

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Heart failure is a leading cause of death across the globe affecting over 6.2 million people in the United States. However, heart failure can be a manageable condition, especially if it is diagnosed early. Early detection and diagnosis is critical to managing the disease, and that starts with a conversation with your primary care doctor.
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
KMOV

Best exercises for heart health

Jessica Varner is an exercise physiologist and personal training coordinator at Move by BJC. She joined News 4 Great Day to detail how exercising can help your heart health.
Daily Reflector

ECU Notes: Study of radiation exposure may mitigate heart disease

New research on an image-assisted approach to radiation treatment of breast cancer conducted by East Carolina University’s Dr. Jae Won Jung accurately evaluates partial radiation exposure to the heart during treatment. The research may help reduce future radiation-related heart diseases and could be used for targeted treatment of other...
Futurity

‘Training’ your fat may ward off diseases as you age

Even though our fatty tissue loses important function with age, a high volume of exercise can have a significant impact for the better, according to a new study. How well does your fat function? It isn’t a question that one gets asked very often. Nonetheless, research in recent years...
Futurity

Optimistic teens may have lower risk of heart disease as adults

People who are more optimistic or positive when they’re teens can lower their chances of being in the high-risk category for heart disease as adults. Scientists have known for years that a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) can be lowered with lifestyle changes such as modifying diet, exercise, alcohol, and tobacco use. The new study shows a long-term association also exists between an adolescent’s psychological well-being and their risk of CVD as an adult.
