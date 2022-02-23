ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB lockout could cost Scherzer $232K daily, Cole $193K

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fL0R_0eMVVIcx00
Gerrit Cole is on the union's eight-man executive subcommittee, which supervises the MLB lockout negotiations. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Sometime soon, lockout costs become real: Max Scherzer would forfeit $232,975 for each regular-season day lost, and Gerrit Cole $193,548.

Based on last year’s base salaries that totaled just over $3.8 billion, major league players would combine to lose $20.5 million for each day wiped off the 186-day regular-season schedule.

Major League Baseball has told the players’ association a labor deal must be reached by Monday in order for opening day to come off as scheduled on March 31 and a 162-game season to remain intact. The union hasn’t said whether it believes that deadline, and there likely is some leeway based on timing after the 1990 lockout, the 1994-95 strike and the 2020 pandemic delay.

Talks resumed this week in the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, which started Dec. 2.

A player at management’s proposed $630,000 minimum would lose $3,387 for each day he’s not on a big league roster, the amount rising to $4,167 under the union’s offer of a $775,000 minimum.

While medical insurance would expire after March 31 for players in the major leagues when last season ended, the union would pay COBRA payments to continue their coverage and also will cover the subsidy usually paid for the medical coverage of former players.

It’s harder to calculate what owners of the 30 teams would lose if games are lost, but a similar amount is likely. While players received about half of industry revenue that reached a high of $9.7 billion in 2019 (a percentage that includes spending on draft picks and international amateurs), they are paid during the regular season, and teams receive a substantial percentage of revenue from the postseason.

For players, the cost is clear: Each earns 1/186th of his base salary each day.

Scherzer and Cole are on the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee, which supervises the negotiations. Among others in the union’s leadership group, the daily price comes to $172,043 for Francisco Lindor, $134,409 for Marcus Semien, $75,269 for Zack Britton, $32,258 for James Paxton and $20,161 for Jason Castro. Andrew Miller, the other member, is among the hundreds of players who remained unsigned heading into the transaction freeze that began with the lockout.

Stoppage costs would compound in future seasons due to the major league service time that wouldn’t be accrued. Once 15 days of the regular season are missed, the free-agent eligibility of some players would be delayed by one year unless management agrees to give credit in an eventual agreement, which it hasn’t done in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zlog_0eMVVIcx00
After inking the largest average annual baseball contract in MLB history with the Mets, Max Scherzer may lose $232,975 if the MLB lockout stays in deadlock.

That would delay free-agent eligibility for Shohei Ohtani from 2023 to 2024, Pete Alonso from 2024 to 2025, Jake Cronenworth from 2025 to 2026 and Jonathan India from 2026 to 2027.

Others in danger of delayed free agency after 15 missed days — players currently with major league service ending in .000 days — include Tejay Antone, Jordan Hicks, Cristian Javier, Brad Keller, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Chris Paddack, Brady Singer, Andrew Vaughn and Garrett Whitlock.

In Lindor’s case, because of deferred compensation in his contract, he would lose money both this year and a decade from now. He would forfeit $145,161 each day from the $27 million he is owed this season and $26,882 each day from the $5 million due on July 1, 2032.

Players also may find it more difficult to reach provisions in their contracts to guarantee future seasons triggered by statistics such as plate appearances, games and innings, but the sides have agreed to prorating those in past settlements.

Clubs would lose broadcast revenue and ticket money, though the impact is somewhat uneven. Some teams generate less revenue from April games than they produce in the summer, and there likely are different contractual arrangements regarding the flow of broadcast fees, credits, refunds and delayed/forfeited payments.

In addition, a large percentage of broadcast revenue is for the postseason. MLB gave the union a slide two years ago that contracts called for $787 million in media money from the 2020 postseason: $370 million from Fox, $310 million from Turner, $27 million from ESPN, $30 million from MLB Network and $50 million from international and other.

The prospect of an extended stoppage to some degree is likely to have depressed ticket sales among fans wary of purchasing tickets for games that may not be played.

And there is no public knowledge of debt financing among the clubs and how much liabilities increased during a pandemic that caused a huge revenue loss.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Marcus Stroman says he’s ‘beyond thankful’ to leave Mets, rips Billy Eppler in tweetstorm

Marcus Stroman apparently has no regrets about leaving the Mets for the Chicago Cubs this offseason. Stroman, who spent three years in Queens from 2019-21 (opting out of the 2020 season after suffering an injury), is one of the more active athletes on Twitter. On Tuesday, he used his social media reach to attack his now-former team – and their new GM, Billy Eppler.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

MLB lockout talks pit Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner vs. Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner joined the MLB lockout negotiations Thursday. Also part of the collective bargaining agreement talks were Yankees right-handers Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon. Per the Associated Press:. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined negotiations...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Zack Britton
Fox News

Max Scherzer arrives in Porsche as MLB lockout talks resume

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrived in a black Porsche and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole joined the talks Wednesday as baseball players and management met for a third straight day in an attempt to salvage opening day on March 31. Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack...
MLB
SB Nation

Live updates on the MLB lockout negotiations

The MLB lockout, which has been in effect since Dec. 2021, has now reached the point where the start of the season is in jeopardy. Little to no movement has been made on a new collective bargaining agreement, despite the player’s association and the league meeting almost every day to reach a new deal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Mlb Network#Major League Baseball#Cobra
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean McVay news

After news broke Wednesday night that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, it sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next. The biggest questions involved who might...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy