Leeds welcome Tottenham in the early kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League.Marcelo Bielsa and Antonio Conte are both under immense pressure to collect points.The Whites, who have lost to Manchester United and Liverpool over the last week, are fighting against relegation following the improved fortunes of Newcastle and Burnley at the bottom of the table.Leeds vs Tottenham LIVEWhile Spurs are falling away in the battle to finish in the top four after a defeat to the Clarets midweek ensured they failed to capitalise on their impressive win at Manchester City last weekend.Here’s everything you need to know about the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO