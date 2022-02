Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have a “big chance” to finish in the top half of the Premier League this season after they cruised to a 2-0 win over Norwich on Friday.Che Adams and Oriol Romeu struck for the Saints as they extended their unbeaten league run to five games.Adams bundled the ball over the line for the opener in the 36th minute before Romeu doubled their tally in the 88th minute with a powerful volley, to lift Saints into ninth place ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.“When you play consistently – and this is how we are looking...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO