ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

‘We’ll give them everything they want’: Isle Casino in talks to add corporate headquarters to huge redevelopment project

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The massive 223-acre redevelopment plan for Isle Casino Pompano Park, which already includes an expanded casino, entertainment complex, hotel and residential elements, is looking to increase its footprint in South Florida with the addition of a major company headquarters on-site.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, the economic development arm of Broward County, is working with a company on the idea, but all parties are being tight-lipped about it at this point.

“We are working with a company that is considering locating on the site, which could bring numerous jobs and a significant capital investment,” said spokeswoman Maggie Gunther in an email. “It’s confidential, though, for now, so we can’t get into any details yet.”

David Cordish, CEO of The Cordish Cos., which is partnering with Caesars Entertainment in the overhaul of the Isle Casino site , told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that he would like to see an out-of-state company included in the redevelopment project, which is dubbed LIVE! Resorts Pompano.

“What I want to attract, and we’re really working hard on that, is a corporation from the Northeast, maybe the Midwest, that wants to get out of Dodge and come down here and make this a headquarters,” Cordish said.

He spoke during last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the existing casino, which is being rebranded as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. “We’ll give them everything they want,” Cordish said. “We’ll pull it off. I just don’t know when.”

A technology or financial firm

Asked if he preferred a technology or financial services firm, which are high priorities for South Florida economic recruiters, Cordish said either one would be acceptable.

“I don’t care,” he said. “Either one is perfect.”

Cordish said employees could live in the residential portion of the project, which is an expansive multi-year development designed to be an entertainment and commercial destination for visitors from around South Florida and beyond.

Cordish’s project envisions more than 4,000 residential units, an entertainment segment, hotel facilities with up to 950 rooms, a park with a lake as the centerpiece and retail outlets including a Publix supermarket.

In addition to the corporate headquarters, another major unidentified company is contemplating the site for an e-commerce distribution center.

Access to the region

The site, which sits south of West Atlantic Boulevard in southwest Pompano Beach, is slightly west of a major I-95 exit and the CSX railroad line that is used by the Tri-Rail commuter service. A new Tri-Rail station on the project’s eastern border is a possibility. The board of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which operates the commuter railroad, has supported a station stop.

Farther to the west on Atlantic are entry and exit points for Florida’s Turnpike.

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, which has seen an exponential upswing in corporate and other general aviation traffic, is a short drive to the south. A new foreign airline, Norse Atlantic Airways , is setting up a U.S. headquarters there — the offices will support the airline’s European service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Comments / 2

The Broward Shark
2d ago

I hope they follow Las Vegas casinos and give free drinks to players. The Seminole Hard Rock is to cheap and charges for drinks. Free drinks and a new Casino with real comps will draw people from the Hard Rock.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pump down the volume: Fort Lauderdale considers tightening noise limits

Steve Bohmann, a newcomer to trendy Flagler Village, has done all he can to drown out the boom-boom noise from the bar across the street. He wears ear plugs to bed. Come evening, he drapes blankets on the windows and cranks up the white noise machine. But so far, nothing has drowned out the thump of the bass. Now Bohmann is on the verge of buying foam panels with bubble wrap to prop against ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Iguana killers: Hunts around South Florida backyards become a tourist attraction

Standing in a boat in suburban Fort Lauderdale, Chris Whitaker aimed a .25 caliber air rifle at a large green iguana on a canal bank and squeezed the trigger. The weapon gave a metallic pop, and the iguana jerked onto its back, its legs writhing. The iguana struggled for a minute or two, until Whitaker administered a shot to its head. Whitaker and his girlfriend Krissy Garcia had paid $500 to ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

They threw a $74,000 goodbye party for a county official. Lobbyists pitched in. How did that help the public?

A who’s who of Broward’s lobbyists, politicians and county officials made the guest list for a surprise celebration at the Panthers’ FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, formerly known as the BB&T Center. No, tickets weren’t available through Ticketmaster, but if the general public had been invited, they might have had a great time: There was enough food, alcohol and soda for hundreds of people. There ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A late-night Fort Lauderdale political ambush stirs suspicions | Editorial

It was an ambush on Andrews Avenue. A late-night meeting at Fort Lauderdale City Hall turned explosive as Mayor Dean Trantalis and two commissioners fired John Herbst, the city’s long-time auditor, supposedly because he was investigating Police Chief Larry Scirotto without first clearing it with his commission bosses. The new chief moonlights as a top-tier college basketball referee, working ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Pompano Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jewish agency’s food drive helps people in need

With high inflation rates and supply chain issues causing increases in grocery store purchases, Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County hosted a drive-thru food drive in Hollywood. For the food drive, supporters of the Dorit & Ben J. Genet Cupboard of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County collected 500 pounds of non-perishable food items such as cereal, tuna fish, vegetable ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

VCA Walk for the Animals gives top supporters chance to be 2023 ‘Cover Dog’

After being limited to a virtual format last year, the VCA Walk for the Animals to benefit the Humane Society of Broward County is back in person March 5 at Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale. All funds collected during the 32nd annual 1.25-mile walk with a virtual option will directly benefit the animals in the Humane Society of Broward County’s care, as well as the shelter’s programs and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy