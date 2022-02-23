Don’t be salty! Except on National Margarita Day. Then it’s totally OK

This year, National Margarita Day fell on a Taco Tuesday (Feb. 22), which means you may have already marked this hallowed holiday.

But for those of you who postponed celebration for the weekend – and those of you still searching for your long-lost shaker of salt – we’ve got your ticket to paradise right here.

“Margaritas are the perfect vacation cocktail,” says Steve Lipschutz, director of food and beverage at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

He cites their citrusy-but-not-too-sweet profile as one reason why.

“The margarita has always been a refreshing drink to enjoy when sitting by the beach or pool, but it truly became popular following Jimmy Buffett’s hit song … his lyrics paint a picture of a relaxing day in the sun, enjoying the breeze by the ocean and sipping a margarita. Fans heard the song and craved the experience.”

The margarita has many, many origin stories. Some take place in Mexico, others don’t. A few involve women of the same name. Some historians believe it’s a tequila variation of a brandy-centric Prohibition-era cocktail known as the daisy, which in Spanish, is called a margarita.

What most will agree on, however, is that the best of them start with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

“At Margaritaville Resort Orlando, we squeeze lime juice fresh every morning, which brings a bright and citrusy flavor to each sip. Quality tequila also is a must,” says Lipschutz, who recommends a silver or blanco for this cocktail.

“This tequila is young, only aged in oak for up to two months. It has a stronger flavor and mixes well with the lime juice.”

I’ve been hot on mezcal lately, so couldn’t resist asking about substitutions. Lipschutz offered a bit of education.

“Mezcal is any agave-based liquor, including tequila. The difference is in the distilling process as mezcal takes on a smoky, earthy taste,” he explained. “Mezcal in place of tequila is a fantastic modern application for margaritas as the smoky flavor blends beautifully with the citrus. While we serve a menu of traditional margaritas, we serve daily ‘Margarita of the Day’ specials and our mixology specialists craft mezcal margaritas for those regularly.”

My interest is definitely piqued but at present, Lipschutz’s menu favorite is the mango-chile margarita, made with Margaritaville Gold Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, lime juice and fresh mango.

Not surprisingly, the margarita menu here is expansive. In fact, this resort serves over 4 million margaritas every year.

“It’s what we are known for and what we do best,” says Lipschutz.

So you could do worse than mix up a batch of their Paradise Agave Margarita, recipe below.

What to eat alongside? Lipschutz offers that the margarita’s citrusy nature makes it versatile for pairing.

As a “rocks, no salt” girl, I offer that salty tortilla chips and fresh, chunky salsa (throw some avocado hunks in there for fat!) serve up both ease of prep and outstanding balance against this classic sip.

Of course, you could always just nibble on sponge cake.

Paradise Agave Margarita

Recipe courtesy Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Ingredients

1 ¼ ounce Margaritaville Gold Tequila

3 ounces fresh-squeezed lime juice

¼ ounce triple sec

Dash agave syrup

Instructions

Fill shaker with ice. Combine all ingredients, shake. Strain into glass over fresh ice. Salted rim optional.