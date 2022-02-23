Many activities planned for this weekend’s Moll Dyer Day in Leonardtown

Leonardtown, Maryland – The upcoming Moll Dyer Day event is a two-day celebration of Leonardtown’s most famous local legend. No other Leonardtown historical figure has captured the hearts and attention like the legend of Moll Dyer. An increasing number of guests visit the famed Moll Dyer Rock each year that bears her now fading handprint left that fateful night in 1698 – many leaving little trinkets and gifts by the rock in its new location at Tudor Hall Manor.

In honor of the first anniversary of Leonardtown’s proclaimed Moll Dyer Day on February 26th, the Town, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, Visit St. Mary’s, the Old Jail Museum, and the Leonardtown Business Association, will host a Moll Dyer Day Celebration with events and activities planned throughout Town on Friday, February 25 th and Saturday, February 26 th (the official Moll Dyer Day). Highlights of those festivities include the following:

Friday, February 25, 2022, 6 p.m.

A “kick-off” talk will be held at The REX Restaurant ( 22695 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD 20650) titled: Indentured Women in the 17th Century: Putting Moll Dyer in Perspective. The guest speaker, Jessica McInerney , is an adjunct Professor at Salisbury University on the Eastern Shore.

Saturday, February 26, 2022

11 a.m. Opening Ceremony at Moll Dyer Rock at Tudor Hall Manor (41680 Tudor Place, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650)

Opening Ceremony at Moll Dyer Rock at (41680 Tudor Place, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650) 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Old Jail Museum open with Moll Dyer items featured in the gift shop.

open with Moll Dyer items featured in the gift shop. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tastings and Tours featuring Moll Dyer Whiskey, hourly at Tobacco Barn Distillery (Advance tickets required)

Tastings and Tours featuring Moll Dyer Whiskey, hourly at (Advance tickets required) 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Themed Scavenger Hunt at Shepherd’s Old Field Market.

Themed Scavenger Hunt at 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Moll Dyer and the Spirits of St. Mary’s featuring Medium Debbie Oz at Tobacco Barn Distiller y (Advance tickets required)

Moll Dyer and the Spirits of St. Mary’s featuring Medium Debbie Oz at (Advance tickets required) 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Paranormal Investigation and Tour starting at Town Hall at: 22670 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD 20650 (advance tickets required)

Throughout the Day: Find special cocktails, menu items, and activities at these participating establishments: Above Par Golf & Entertainment, Antoinette’s Garden Gourmet Coffee and Wine Café, Fenwick Street Books, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Shepherd’s Old Field Market, Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar, SPICE Studio, St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop, Sweetbay Restaurant & Bar, The Front Porch, The Olde Town Pub, The Rex Restaurant & Bar, The Slice House, and Ye Olde Towne Café.

To learn more about the event visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/MollDyerDay or contact director@stmaryshistory.org .

The post Many activities planned for this weekend’s Moll Dyer Day in Leonardtown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .