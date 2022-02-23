ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Many activities planned for this weekend’s Moll Dyer Day in Leonardtown

By Town of Leonardtown
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbUSr_0eMVTE1d00

Leonardtown, Maryland – The upcoming Moll Dyer Day event is a two-day celebration of Leonardtown’s most famous local legend. No other Leonardtown historical figure has captured the hearts and attention like the legend of Moll Dyer. An increasing number of guests visit the famed Moll Dyer Rock each year that bears her now fading handprint left that fateful night in 1698 – many leaving little trinkets and gifts by the rock in its new location at Tudor Hall Manor.

In honor of the first anniversary of Leonardtown’s proclaimed Moll Dyer Day on February 26th, the Town, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, Visit St. Mary’s, the Old Jail Museum, and the Leonardtown Business Association, will host a Moll Dyer Day Celebration with events and activities planned throughout Town on Friday, February 25 th and Saturday, February 26 th (the official Moll Dyer Day). Highlights of those festivities include the following:

Friday, February 25, 2022, 6 p.m.

A “kick-off” talk will be held at The REX Restaurant ( 22695 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD 20650) titled: Indentured Women in the 17th Century: Putting Moll Dyer in Perspective. The guest speaker, Jessica McInerney , is an adjunct Professor at Salisbury University on the Eastern Shore.

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 11 a.m. Opening Ceremony at Moll Dyer Rock at Tudor Hall Manor (41680 Tudor Place, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650)
  • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Old Jail Museum open with Moll Dyer items featured in the gift shop.
  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tastings and Tours featuring Moll Dyer Whiskey, hourly at Tobacco Barn Distillery (Advance tickets required)
  • 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Themed Scavenger Hunt at Shepherd’s Old Field Market.
  • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Moll Dyer and the Spirits of St. Mary’s featuring Medium Debbie Oz at Tobacco Barn Distiller y (Advance tickets required)
  • 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Paranormal Investigation and Tour starting at Town Hall at: 22670 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD 20650 (advance tickets required)

Throughout the Day: Find special cocktails, menu items, and activities at these participating establishments: Above Par Golf & Entertainment, Antoinette’s Garden Gourmet Coffee and Wine Café, Fenwick Street Books, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Shepherd’s Old Field Market, Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar, SPICE Studio, St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop, Sweetbay Restaurant & Bar, The Front Porch, The Olde Town Pub, The Rex Restaurant & Bar, The Slice House, and Ye Olde Towne Café.

To learn more about the event visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/MollDyerDay or contact director@stmaryshistory.org .

The post Many activities planned for this weekend’s Moll Dyer Day in Leonardtown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for Feb. 19-25, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert Marine Museum welcomes new employees: The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is delighted to welcome Bonnie Barrett as the new Director of Development and Jenny Liese as Events and Facilities Coordinator. Both positions are key components in sustaining the mission of the Calvert Marine Museum Society and the museum. Calvert Marine Museum awarded […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for Feb. 19-25, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Four cited for underage alcohol sales in SMCSO compliance check

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of covert compliance checks at local businesses, utilizing an underage individual. The underage individual entered the businesses without identification and attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages. During this covert compliance check operation,...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks’ Gymnastics Academy USAG Team Competes in Fourth Competition of Season

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & ParksSt. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud to announce another successful meet performance by the USAG team. The team competed February 18th – 20th, 2022, represented by 44 athletes from Levels 2-7 and Xcel Silver, Gold, and Platinum teams at the East Coast Classic, hosted by Fairland Gymnastics at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, MD.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bluegrass Comeback to Southern Maryland Concert Series

California, MD— February 17, 2022 — Show number 3 of the Bluegrass Comeback series comes together on Sunday March 13, 2022, with Sideline Bluegrass. Originally established by Jay Armsworthy, after a 15-year stint of the Bluegrass Series at the American Legion in Hughesville, and with the decision to close their doors except for private events led to a new and welcoming home for Bluegrass music. The Calvert Elks #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD is a larger venue with comfortable cushioned seating.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Bar#Distillery#Pub#Wine#Town#The Old Jail Museum#Salisbury University#The Spirits Of St Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDSE Introduces the MD National Board Certified Teacher in Low Performing School Program for 2022-23

BALTIMORE, MD (February 24, 2022) – Recognizing that quality educators are key to student success, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is implementing a new Blueprint for Maryland’s Future program to attract and retain National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) in the State’s low performing schools. Only five percent of Maryland’s National Board Certified Teachers are currently […] The post MDSE Introduces the MD National Board Certified Teacher in Low Performing School Program for 2022-23 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, ICU Levels Drop Below 100

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 500—another major milestone for the state’s declining health metrics. In addition, three more casino-based booster clinics open at noon today at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Horseshoe Baltimore Casino, and Hollywood Casino Perryville. Hospitalizations: 480, ICU: 90. Since peaking […] The post Maryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, ICU Levels Drop Below 100 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates Black History Month

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has a proud history that dates back to 1637, just three years after English setters landed at St. Clement’s Island and established the Maryland colony. As Black History Month concludes, the Sheriff’s Office notes and celebrates its history. In 1977, Joseph Lee Somerville became both the first black sheriff […] The post St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates Black History Month appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Patuxent Partnership sponsors an Academy of Finance student from Chopticon

Lexington Park, MD (2/22/2022) – The Academy of Finance (AOF) prepares students for careers in financial services. The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) has been part of the AOF at Chopticon High School since its inception. The AOF program requires students to participate in an internship opportunity, providing real-world experience that demonstrates the value of their classroom […] The post The Patuxent Partnership sponsors an Academy of Finance student from Chopticon appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS to hold three Rising Freshman Orientation Nights

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host three Rising Freshman Orientation Nights this March. The purpose of the events is to provide an opportunity for rising ninth graders and their families to preview ninth-grade course selections, learn about available Academies and Pathways, meet counselors and school administrators, and get an overview of […] The post SMCPS to hold three Rising Freshman Orientation Nights appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy