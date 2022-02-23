ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jury Selection To Begin For 2018 Deadly North Shore Stabbing Trial

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303EZW_0eMVTCGB00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection will begin Thursday in the case of a deadly stabbing that occurred outside of a North Shore bar.

Joden Rocco is accused of attacking Dulane Cameron, Jr. in 2018 after he was turned away from the patio at Tequila Cowboy.

(PHOTO CREDIT: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Rocco stabbed Cameron in the neck, then asked an offer for a ride home to the North Hills a short time later.

Instead, Rocco was arrested and charged with murder.

