Jury Selection To Begin For 2018 Deadly North Shore Stabbing Trial

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection will begin Thursday in the case of a deadly stabbing that occurred outside of a North Shore bar.

Joden Rocco is accused of attacking Dulane Cameron, Jr. in 2018 after he was turned away from the patio at Tequila Cowboy.

Police say Rocco stabbed Cameron in the neck, then asked an offer for a ride home to the North Hills a short time later.

Instead, Rocco was arrested and charged with murder.