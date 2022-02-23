ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CH-53K test team wins DON T&E award

By NAVAIR News
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvvpr_0eMVTAUj00

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The CH-53K King Stallion test team, part of the Heavy Lift Program Office, PMA-261, is the recipient of the Department of the Navy Test and Evaluation Working Integrated Product Team (WIPT) award for 2021.

The 18-person WIPT will be honored in a virtual ceremony this spring. According to the award announcement the team, “demonstrated superior performance in delivering outcomes while overcoming significant challenges in execution.”

A CH-53K King Stallion aircraft undergoes night aerial refueling tests over the Chesapeake Bay in June, 2021.

During the past year, the CH-53K King Stallion WIPT successfully kept the program on track toward Operational Test (OT) in support of Initial Operational Capability (IOC) and Full-Rate Production. That success came despite late technical discoveries, solution implementation timelines, and some unresolved deficiencies.

When findings surrounding internal cargo handling in the aircraft and engine performance capabilities put program timelines at risk, the team was able to leverage the close alignment of the Developmental Test and Operational Test within the WIPT to keep the program on track.

“Our team did a fantastic job collaborating and focusing efforts to bring the CH-53K to Operational Test, supporting the fleet’s critical need for heavy-lift capability,” said Gene Clark, former Assistant Program Manager for Test and Evaluation for PMA-261 in 2020 and 2021. Clark drafted the award nomination prior to moving to his current position as Assistant Program Executive Officer, Test, and Evaluation for Program Executive Office Unmanned and Weapons.

Strong collaboration, concise communication, and an extraordinary analytical effort by the team culminated in a successful entry of the CH-53K into OT in July. The WIPT’s efforts ensured the best possible product was tested and the program remains on track to enter IOC this summer, looking to first fleet deployment in FY24.

The post CH-53K test team wins DON T&E award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two NAVAIR Employees Named Modern Day Technology Leaders at Black Engineer of the Year Awards

HEADQUARTERS, NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Two Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) employees received recognition for being modern-day technology leaders at the annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Global Competitiveness Conference, which took place both virtually and in-person in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17-19.
SOCIETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks’ Gymnastics Academy USAG Team Competes in Fourth Competition of Season

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & ParksSt. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud to announce another successful meet performance by the USAG team. The team competed February 18th – 20th, 2022, represented by 44 athletes from Levels 2-7 and Xcel Silver, Gold, and Platinum teams at the East Coast Classic, hosted by Fairland Gymnastics at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, MD.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for Feb. 19-25, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert Marine Museum welcomes new employees: The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is delighted to welcome Bonnie Barrett as the new Director of Development and Jenny Liese as Events and Facilities Coordinator. Both positions are key components in sustaining the mission of the Calvert Marine Museum Society and the museum. Calvert Marine Museum awarded […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for Feb. 19-25, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Patuxent Partnership sponsors an Academy of Finance student from Chopticon

Lexington Park, MD (2/22/2022) – The Academy of Finance (AOF) prepares students for careers in financial services. The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) has been part of the AOF at Chopticon High School since its inception. The AOF program requires students to participate in an internship opportunity, providing real-world experience that demonstrates the value of their classroom […] The post The Patuxent Partnership sponsors an Academy of Finance student from Chopticon appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy