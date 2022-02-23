ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

The Patuxent Partnership sponsors an Academy of Finance student from Chopticon

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Lexington Park, MD (2/22/2022) – The Academy of Finance (AOF) prepares students for careers in financial services. The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) has been part of the AOF at Chopticon High School since its inception.

The AOF program requires students to participate in an internship opportunity, providing real-world experience that demonstrates the value of their classroom instruction. TPP sponsors an AOF intern each summer.

Jan 25th, 2022 – MaryKay Myers, presenting the check to the Academy of Finance.

TPP Director of Finance, MaryKay Myers, serves on the Program Advisory Council for AOF and is actively engaged with students and faculty. TPP recently worked with AOF to introduce Project Scope , a program that educates students about security clearances, a requirement for many career opportunities in St. Mary’s County.

The post The Patuxent Partnership sponsors an Academy of Finance student from Chopticon appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

