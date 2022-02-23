ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Submits $480 Million Supplemental Budget to General Assembly

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhYQZ_0eMVT8oW00

ANNAPOLIS, MD —Governor Larry Hogan today submitted a $480 million supplemental budget for the Fiscal Year 2023, including critical resources to support first responders, economic development in rural counties, and renters and homeowners across the state.

“With this supplemental budget, we are providing critical resources to support Marylanders’ top priorities,” said Governor Hogan. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly in the coming weeks to secure a final budget that delivers record investments in education, major tax relief for families and retirees, and more support for police and first responders.”

Highlights of the $480 million supplemental budget include:

  • $230.7 million in new Medicaid matching funds, including $152 million from an additional quarter of enhanced federal Medicaid matching funds
  • $50 million for the Rural Maryland Economic Development Program , to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and grow jobs in the state’s rural regions
  • $21 million to support EMS workers and operations statewide through the Maryland EMS Operations Fund
  • $176.5 million in new federal funding to support various housing and homeowner initiatives, including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the Homeowner Assistance Fund , and the State Small Business Credit Initiative
  • $139.9 million in additional resources for education, including Blueprint for Maryland’s Future initiatives
  • $1.2 million for recruitment and retention bonuses at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner
  • $800,000 to provide funds for midge spraying in Baltimore County
  • $303,000 to support the recruitment and retention of veterans’ cemetery workers

The supplemental budget is submitted as an amendment to the governor’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2023, which provides a record $8.3 billion for K-12 education, well above the legislature’s funding formulas.

Visit governor.maryland.gov/session-2022 for more information on the governor’s legislative agenda.

The post Governor Hogan Submits $480 Million Supplemental Budget to General Assembly appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland delegates review bills related to tax cuts, election laws

(The Center Square) – A Maryland Delegate panel recently held hearings on more than a dozen bills pertaining to election laws and potential tax credits. The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee on Feb. 15 took testimony on each of the bills as they begin working through the legislative channels. Some of the pieces of legislation target specific sections of the state, while others span all of Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

House approves bill to allow voters to decide on legal recreational marijuana use

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday to reform the state’s marijuana laws – one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another to permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged. Under one bill (HB1), voters would cast ballots in November on […] The post House approves bill to allow voters to decide on legal recreational marijuana use appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDSA Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Prekindergarten Grant Opportunities

BALTIMORE, MD (February 23, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has announced two early learning grant initiatives that will expand the availability of high-quality full-day prekindergarten education to more Maryland children. Through the historic education reform law, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, both private and public providers have the opportunity to participate in the grant […] The post MDSA Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Prekindergarten Grant Opportunities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Advocate says USDA funds will help rural Maryland’s agriculture ‘diversify’

(The Center Square) – Maryland agricultural areas received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help rural areas keep and create jobs. The grants and loans are part of a $1.4 billion investment by the USDA in rural areas across the nation, according to a news release by the USDA. “We certainly support […] The post Advocate says USDA funds will help rural Maryland’s agriculture ‘diversify’ appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Franchot extends filing and payment deadlines for Estimated Tax Filers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (February 23, 2022) – Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced that Maryland individual taxpayers who pay estimated quarterly taxes may defer those payments for the first and second quarters of the tax year 2022 until Friday, July 15, 2022. The extension only applies to individuals, not pass-through entities (PTE) or corporate estimated tax filers. Individual […] The post Franchot extends filing and payment deadlines for Estimated Tax Filers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Senate Environment and Health committee unanimously supports George “Walter” Taylor Act

On Tuesday, the Senate Education Health and Environmental Affairs Committee voted unanimously to send the George Walter Taylor Act to the Senate Floor. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Senator Sarah Elfreth and Delegate Sara Love restricts the use of PFAS chemicals in food packaging and rugs and carpets and switches to safer alternatives for fire-fighting […] The post MD Senate Environment and Health committee unanimously supports George “Walter” Taylor Act appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDSE Introduces the MD National Board Certified Teacher in Low Performing School Program for 2022-23

BALTIMORE, MD (February 24, 2022) – Recognizing that quality educators are key to student success, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is implementing a new Blueprint for Maryland’s Future program to attract and retain National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) in the State’s low performing schools. Only five percent of Maryland’s National Board Certified Teachers are currently […] The post MDSE Introduces the MD National Board Certified Teacher in Low Performing School Program for 2022-23 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, ICU Levels Drop Below 100

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 500—another major milestone for the state’s declining health metrics. In addition, three more casino-based booster clinics open at noon today at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Horseshoe Baltimore Casino, and Hollywood Casino Perryville. Hospitalizations: 480, ICU: 90. Since peaking […] The post Maryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, ICU Levels Drop Below 100 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State Board of Education lifts mask mandate for schools

Baltimore, MD- At the Maryland State Board of Education today, the Board, heeding calls from Governor Hogan and community leaders, have ended the state masks mandate for state public schools. At just a little after 1 pm the State Board of Education voted to lift the Maryland School Mask Mandate by a vote of 12-2, […] The post State Board of Education lifts mask mandate for schools appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for Feb. 19-25, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert Marine Museum welcomes new employees: The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is delighted to welcome Bonnie Barrett as the new Director of Development and Jenny Liese as Events and Facilities Coordinator. Both positions are key components in sustaining the mission of the Calvert Marine Museum Society and the museum. Calvert Marine Museum awarded […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for Feb. 19-25, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept of Health announces nearly $8 million in emergency funding to support residential treatment centers

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced nearly $8 million in emergency funding to support the state’s four residential treatment centers and to mitigate financial losses they incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding, made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, will...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Marylanders#The General Assembly#Medicaid#Ems#Blueprint
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Activists rally in support of environmental human rights ammendment

ANNAPOLIS – Activists from across Maryland gathered at the State House Friday to rally in support of environmental legislation that would amend the state’s constitution to declare a healthy and sustainable environment as a fundamental right for all citizens. The legislation adds that the state must “conserve, protect, and enhance the State’s natural resources for […] The post Activists rally in support of environmental human rights ammendment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AACo State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess Announces Juvenile Justice Therapeutic Crisis Intervention Project

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess is pleased to announce the formation of the Juvenile Justice Therapeutic Crisis Intervention Project. The project’s goal is to help at-risk youth enrolled in Anne Arundel County schools avoid involvement in the juvenile justice system. The innovative, smart prosecution program is funded by a grant awarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Extended Open Enrollment Aims to Reach More Uninsured

People in Maryland have one more week to sign up for health insurance coverage through the state-run insurance marketplace, and advocates are hoping to get more Charles County residents to do it. The Maryland Health Connection has extended open enrollment through Feb. 28 due to the pandemic, one of the few states to do so. […] The post MD Extended Open Enrollment Aims to Reach More Uninsured appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Housing
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lawmakers littered with comments on bill to outlaw declawing cats

ANNAPOLIS – Cat owners can be a particular breed. Take Ginny Boveington of Crofton, owner of two tortoise-shell cats adopted from a rescue center in Columbia. When one of her cats needed surgery for crystals building up in her bladder, Boveington said, she was able to pay for the operation with CareCredit, a company that […] The post Lawmakers littered with comments on bill to outlaw declawing cats appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

New data shows less progress toward Chesapeake cleanup goals

The Chesapeake region may be further away from meeting its 2025 Bay cleanup goals than previously estimated. The state-federal Bay Program recently presented a series of data revisions to states which, when incorporated into its computer models, suggests that the region has made significantly less progress in reducing nutrient pollution than earlier numbers indicated. The […] The post New data shows less progress toward Chesapeake cleanup goals appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy