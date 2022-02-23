Charles Co. student charged after bringing “ghost gun” to school

Pomfret, MD-On February 22 at 12:30 p.m., a school administrator at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Pomfret, MD observed a male student with what appeared to be the outline of a gun inside a crossover book bag that was strapped across his chest.

Upon further investigation, staff and a school resource officer recovered a loaded semi-automatic firearm and a pocket knife from the student’s bag. The gun is a polymer “ghost gun” meaning it does not have a serial number .

After reviewing the circumstances of the case with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the student, age 17, was charged as an adult with possession of a loaded firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, and other related charges.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Virts at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

