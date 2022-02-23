ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSxU100 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 508,075 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,118 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Kansas City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Platte County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,120 infections in Platte County, or 10,240 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Platte County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kansas City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 92 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Platte County, below the 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kansas City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Platte County, MO 10,240 10,120 92 91
2 Clay County, MO 11,131 26,621 142 340
3 Caldwell County, MO 18,135 1,641 354 32
4 Ray County, MO 22,081 5,040 386 88
5 Bates County, MO 22,554 3,693 482 79
6 Clinton County, MO 22,667 4,641 532 109
7 Miami County, KS 22,972 7,610 260 86
8 Lafayette County, MO 23,480 7,652 356 116
9 Leavenworth County, KS 23,714 18,981 217 174
10 Cass County, MO 23,780 24,417 267 274
11 Johnson County, KS 24,401 142,868 198 1,158
12 Wyandotte County, KS 28,037 46,077 276 453
13 Linn County, KS 28,947 2,789 249 24
14 Jackson County, MO 29,758 205,925 325 2,247

