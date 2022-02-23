ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSviZ00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 671,832 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,165 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mecklenburg County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 271,580 infections in Mecklenburg County, or 25,759 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Mecklenburg County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlotte metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 144 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mecklenburg County, below the 212 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mecklenburg County, NC 25,759 271,580 144 1,520
2 Union County, NC 26,568 60,227 198 449
3 Cabarrus County, NC 27,034 54,459 218 440
4 Lancaster County, SC 27,304 24,450 297 266
5 Iredell County, NC 27,344 47,176 240 414
6 Rowan County, NC 28,842 40,265 393 548
7 Lincoln County, NC 29,130 23,724 179 146
8 Gaston County, NC 29,462 63,811 342 741
9 York County, SC 29,471 76,224 224 580
10 Chester County, SC 30,675 9,916 418 135

