Newton County, IN

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSrBf00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,071,751 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,725 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,523 infections in Newton County, or 17,998 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 464 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Newton County, IN 17,998 2,523 464 65
2 Lake County, IL 20,703 145,668 184 1,296
3 Cook County, IL 21,126 1,103,573 265 13,854
4 Lake County, IN 21,561 104,970 342 1,667
5 DuPage County, IL 21,869 203,761 177 1,653
6 DeKalb County, IL 21,894 22,814 180 188
7 Porter County, IN 21,957 36,897 308 517
8 Will County, IL 23,063 158,832 212 1,457
9 Kane County, IL 23,280 123,581 203 1,076
10 McHenry County, IL 24,100 74,177 143 441
11 Kendall County, IL 24,285 30,265 121 151
12 Grundy County, IL 24,576 12,413 259 131
13 Kenosha County, WI 25,770 43,379 355 598
14 Jasper County, IN 26,602 8,898 395 132

