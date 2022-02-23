This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 344,988 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,631 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Memphis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tunica County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,497 infections in Tunica County, or 24,553 for every 100,000 people.

Though Tunica County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Memphis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 433 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tunica County, above the 335 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).