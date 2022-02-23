ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSqIw00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 344,988 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,631 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Memphis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tunica County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,497 infections in Tunica County, or 24,553 for every 100,000 people.

Though Tunica County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Memphis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 433 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tunica County, above the 335 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Tunica County, MS 24,553 2,497 433 44
2 Shelby County, TN 24,710 231,538 322 3,020
3 Tate County, MS 25,297 7,208 484 138
4 Benton County, MS 27,142 2,240 582 48
5 Marshall County, MS 27,395 9,804 467 167
6 Crittenden County, AR 27,764 13,608 424 208
7 DeSoto County, MS 28,095 49,484 298 524
8 Tipton County, TN 28,251 17,359 325 200
9 Fayette County, TN 28,343 11,250 393 156

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Arkansas State
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benton County#Covid#Memphis Metropolitan Area#Omicron#Americans#Ms
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy