Dallas, TX

This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSntz00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,720,073 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,709 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hunt County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,583 infections in Hunt County, or 16,910 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hunt County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dallas metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 374 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hunt County, above the 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hunt County, TX 16,910 15,583 374 345
2 Collin County, TX 21,298 201,129 147 1,389
3 Denton County, TX 21,548 173,905 156 1,256
4 Dallas County, TX 21,712 561,589 244 6,318
5 Hood County, TX 23,119 13,155 443 252
6 Somervell County, TX 23,813 2,082 366 32
7 Johnson County, TX 25,297 41,355 414 677
8 Wise County, TX 25,766 16,655 382 247
9 Parker County, TX 25,888 33,603 317 412
10 Tarrant County, TX 27,372 552,914 271 5,480
11 Rockwall County, TX 27,581 25,827 264 247
12 Ellis County, TX 28,270 47,731 326 550
13 Kaufman County, TX 29,051 34,545 419 498

