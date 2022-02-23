This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 349,087 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,161 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.
Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,513 infections in Floyd County, or 24,103 for every 100,000 people.
Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.
There have been a total of 350 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Floyd County, IN
|24,103
|18,513
|350
|269
|2
|Trimble County, KY
|24,465
|2,113
|405
|35
|3
|Bullitt County, KY
|25,954
|20,625
|227
|180
|4
|Clark County, IN
|26,282
|30,409
|309
|357
|5
|Harrison County, IN
|26,667
|10,590
|312
|124
|6
|Oldham County, KY
|27,051
|17,684
|190
|124
|7
|Shelby County, KY
|27,530
|12,880
|304
|142
|8
|Jefferson County, KY
|28,018
|214,945
|259
|1,988
|9
|Spencer County, KY
|28,340
|5,171
|263
|48
|10
|Henry County, KY
|29,569
|4,676
|291
|46
|11
|Washington County, KY
|31,217
|3,752
|458
|55
|12
|Scott County, IN
|32,553
|7,729
|400
|95
