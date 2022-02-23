ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSm1G00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 349,087 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,161 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,513 infections in Floyd County, or 24,103 for every 100,000 people.

Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 350 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 269 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Floyd County, IN 24,103 18,513 350 269
2 Trimble County, KY 24,465 2,113 405 35
3 Bullitt County, KY 25,954 20,625 227 180
4 Clark County, IN 26,282 30,409 309 357
5 Harrison County, IN 26,667 10,590 312 124
6 Oldham County, KY 27,051 17,684 190 124
7 Shelby County, KY 27,530 12,880 304 142
8 Jefferson County, KY 28,018 214,945 259 1,988
9 Spencer County, KY 28,340 5,171 263 48
10 Henry County, KY 29,569 4,676 291 46
11 Washington County, KY 31,217 3,752 458 55
12 Scott County, IN 32,553 7,729 400 95

