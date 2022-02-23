ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSl8X00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 471,623 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,961 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,554 infections in Madison County, or 21,720 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 275 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 202 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, OH 21,720 9,554 275 121
2 Morrow County, OH 21,906 7,662 257 90
3 Delaware County, OH 22,138 43,614 127 250
4 Franklin County, OH 22,314 284,584 183 2,338
5 Perry County, OH 22,479 8,089 328 118
6 Hocking County, OH 22,614 6,444 390 111
7 Licking County, OH 23,842 41,078 257 443
8 Fairfield County, OH 24,813 37,941 255 390
9 Union County, OH 27,587 15,353 160 89
10 Pickaway County, OH 30,136 17,304 355 204

