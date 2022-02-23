Forecast: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Ice jams are still a concern for localized flooding, especially along the Grand River in Comstock Park. A Flood Watch is in effect for Ottawa County, and flooding has been a primary concern for parts of Robinson Township. Light lake effect snow showers persist this evening for locations closer to Lake Michigan and near I-94 in Southwest Michigan. Colder air has returned to West Michigan! Overnight lows fall into the teens tonight, with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Moments of sunshine kick off your Thursday, before widespread steady to light snow showers arrive late Thursday evening. Snow is expected to accumulate Thursday night into Friday morning, where 2" to 3" is expected. Isolated higher amounts are possible. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Berrien, Cass, St. Joesph, and Branch counties from 2 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday. Slick travel conditions are likely on the secondary roads early Friday morning. Bundle up and stay safe, West Michigan!

OVERNIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower teens. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise clouds thicken and snow develops by evening. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

FRIDAY: Early morning light snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. 2" to 3" of snow accumulation likely. The lowest amounts will be north/west of Grand Rapids, with the higher totals south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy with the chance of light snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube