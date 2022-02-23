ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSiUM00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,233,632 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,325 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cecil County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,989 infections in Cecil County, or 14,621 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cecil County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Philadelphia metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 245 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cecil County, below the 287 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cecil County, MD 14,621 14,989 245 251
2 Chester County, PA 17,309 89,517 213 1,102
3 Montgomery County, PA 18,066 148,378 273 2,245
4 Philadelphia County, PA 19,153 301,765 310 4,891
5 Delaware County, PA 19,186 108,116 318 1,794
6 Bucks County, PA 19,300 120,891 288 1,805
7 Salem County, NJ 22,265 14,102 385 244
8 Burlington County, NJ 22,419 100,072 256 1,143
9 Gloucester County, NJ 23,551 68,498 317 921
10 Camden County, NJ 24,316 123,373 343 1,739
11 New Castle County, DE 25,927 143,931 231 1,281

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Cecil County, MD
Government
Cecil County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
County
Cecil County, MD
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Pa Nj De Md Metro Area#Omicron#Americans#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy