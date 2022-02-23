ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eMVSfqB00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 77,521,589 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 494,030 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,609 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,695 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,565 infections in Brown County, or 17,061 for every 100,000 people.

Though Brown County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Indianapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 399 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brown County, above the 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 18, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Brown County, IN 17,061 2,565 399 60
2 Boone County, IN 23,201 14,923 252 162
3 Morgan County, IN 23,312 16,255 361 252
4 Marion County, IN 23,533 222,270 293 2,765
5 Putnam County, IN 24,444 9,181 301 113
6 Madison County, IN 24,905 32,253 458 593
7 Hendricks County, IN 25,034 40,289 311 501
8 Hamilton County, IN 25,471 80,512 186 589
9 Johnson County, IN 27,638 41,889 368 558
10 Hancock County, IN 27,683 20,438 324 239
11 Shelby County, IN 30,305 13,455 363 161

